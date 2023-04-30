Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
First Alert Forecast:

Several Days of Nice Weather
By Todd Adams
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One of the first things you’ll notice this morning will be the cool breeze in the air. After yesterday’s storm system, which brought half an inch of rain to the Jackson Metro, winds will be northwesterly and gusty at times... up to 20 mph. Temps will be running 5 to 10 degrees below our norm for the end of April. Typically, we should be seeing 80 for a high and 57 for the overnight low. Dry weather will lead to abundant sunshine across the Magnolia State. In fact, we will have a run of fair weather as we head into May.

With the exception of a few sprinkles on you Monday morning commute, the work week brings mostly sunny days and temperatures will start to rise, getting back to seasonable norms as early as Tuesday. A southerly flow will return from the Gulf of Mexico, so we will see a few more clouds build in here and the humid rise. The additional moisture along with brisk upper level winds from the west will give enough lift to the air to pop off some showers and thunderstorms, Thursday and Friday.

First Alert Forecast: