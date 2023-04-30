First Alert Forecast: Tracking storms and rain across the area and we could experience the rain into the overnight period. Much drier weather on the way for us next week!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Saturday

Saturday, we’ve been tracking a 50 % chance of rain and a few storms. Highs for the weekend range from the upper to middle 70s for Highs with partly to mostly sunny skies. Lows during the weekend fall to the upper 50s Saturday night and to the upper 40s to start Monday morning.

Going into next week

Drier conditions return next week with more sunshine across the area.

Monday through Wednesday hold Highs from the middle 70s starting Monday and by Wednesday we are in the 80s again.

Mostly sunny skies through the early week with Lows falling still into the 50s. The beginning of the work week looks pretty good as well. Expect a string of nice weather next week. Even an approaching cold front on Tuesday will be dry, simply reinforcing the fair weather over us. It’s not until Thursday that we will see a southerly flow return off the Gulf. Temps will rise, as will the humidity. Rain chances are back on the scene Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

