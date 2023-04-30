First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We wrap up the weekend on a cooler and drier note. Yesterday’s storm system, brought half an inch of rain to the Jackson Metro. In its wake, a breezy northwesterly wind, gusty at times. Temps will be running 5 to 10 degrees below our norm for the end of April. Typically, we should be seeing 80 for a high and 57 for the overnight low. Dry weather will lead to abundant sunshine across the Magnolia State as we head into May.

A reinforcing, mostly dry, cold front drops into Mississippi tonight. A few high clouds will be the main feature, though a couple of models are trying to squeeze out some sprinkles for your morning commute. With that said, the work week brings mostly sunny days and temperatures will remain below average, then getting back to seasonable norms as early as Tuesday. A southerly flow will return from the Gulf of Mexico, so we will see a few more clouds build in here and the humid rise. The additional moisture along with brisk upper level winds from the west will give enough lift to the air to pop off some showers and thunderstorms, Thursday and Friday.

