Eleven players with Mississippi ties selected in 2023 NFL Draft

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Eleven players who played for a Mississippi university or are from Mississippi were selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

In the first round, Mississippi State cornerback from Grenada, Mississippi and current NCAA record holder for most pick-sixes in a career, Emmanuel Forbes, was selected by the Washington Commanders with the 16th overall pick.

In the second round of the draft, former Gulfport High School athlete and Auburn Tiger Derick Hall was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks with the 37th overall pick. Two picks later, Brandon native and former Ole Miss pass catcher Jonathan Mingo was drafted by the Carolina Panthers.

Alabama defensive tackle and Laurel, Mississippi native Byron Young was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders in the third round with the 70th pick.

On day three, Mississippi State defensive lineman Cameron Young was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth round with the 123th pick. A pick later, Ole Miss pass rusher Tavius Robinson was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens.

Hattiesburg native and South Alabama graduate Darrell Luter Jr. was selected by the San Francisco 49ers with the 155th overall pick.

Former Southern Miss lockdown cornerback Eric Scott Jr. was the first pick of the sixth round, selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the 178th overall pick.

Ole Miss running back Zach Evans was selected by the Los Angeles Rams with the 215th overall pick and former All-SEC Ole Miss offensive guard Nick Broeker was drafted by the Buffalo Bills with the 230th pick.

To conclude the drafted players, All-SWAC Jackson State cornerback Isaiah Bolden was drafted by the New England Patriots with the 245th overall pick. Bolden was the only drafted player that attended an HBCU in the 2023 NFL Draft.

A multitude of athletes with Mississippi ties were signed as an undrafted free agent as well, most notably former Southern Miss wide receiver Jason Brownlee and the hard-hitting linebacker out of Jackson State, Aubrey Miller Jr.

Below is a list of players signed by NFL teams as an undrafted free agent:

Alcorn State linebacker Claudin Cherelus - New York Jets

Delta State offensive lineman Nicolas Melsop - LA Chargers

Jackson State linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr. - Miami Dolphins

Jackson State wide receiver Dallas Daniels - Denver Broncos

Jackson State defensive back De’Jahn Warren - Chicago Bears

Mississippi State linebacker Tyrus Wheat - Dallas Cowboys

Mississippi State defensive lineman Randy Charlton - Miami Dolphins

Mississippi State defensive back Collin Duncan - LA Rams

Ole Miss wide receiver Malik Heath - Green Bay Packers

Ole Miss defensive back AJ Finely - LA Chargers

Ole Miss offensive lineman Mason Brooks - Washington Commanders

Ole Miss linebacker Troy Brown - New York Giants

Ole Miss defensive back Otis Reese - Tennessee Titans

Southern Miss wide receiver, Jason Brownlee - New York Jets

Southern Miss offensive tackle, Tykeem Doss - Baltimore Ravens

Vicksburg, Mississippi native and Tulane Nick Anderson - New Orleans Saints

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.