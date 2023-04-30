Brandon Jubilee Days brings in hundreds of visitors

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - The first-ever Jubilee Days Festival in Brandon is coming to a close after two days of fun for the entire family.

The sound of a roller coaster, the smell of fair food, and good music are just a few of the reasons why hundreds of folks from around the Jackson metro showed out for the first annual Jubilee Days in Brandon.

“For a long time, we were the only town without a Brandon Day, without a festival. It’s so good to get the community together. I’ve seen so many of my friends and family. I love it,” said Kristel Robinson, a Brandon local.

“I’m enjoying myself,” said Riley Williams, a Jubilee Days participant. “I actually just got off the YOYO, which was actually a fun ride.”

The Jubilee Artist’s Market and the Lynard Skynard concert offered a little something for everyone.

“We don’t have a whole bunch to do in Mississippi. So it would be fun, you know, to have a fair every now and then here in Brandon, Mississippi, even in Pearl,” Williams said.

One local says she remembers going to the Brandon Day growing up and is thankful the city has brought back something similar.

“I can’t even keep up with my child because he’s enjoying the rides so much,” Robinson said. “Just being here with his friends. He’s ran into lots of his buddies, and now they’re all riding the rides together, the same thing I did growing up at Brandon Day. So I’m just glad it’s back, and we’re all out here having a good time.”

However, Brandon wasn’t the only city offering family fun on Saturday. Byram and Jackson had their fair share of events and festivals too.

Attendees say it keeps the fun going from county to county.

“Not only does it bring our family together, it brings our town together, and I love that it’s all about the kids,” Robinson said.

