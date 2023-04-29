USM’s Scott goes to Cowboys at top of NFL’s draft 6th round

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A University of Southern Mississippi football player was selected Saturday afternoon during the 2023 National Football League draft.

The Dallas Cowboys traded up to take USM defensive back Eric Scott Jr. with the first pick of the sixth round and the 178th pick overall.

The Dallas Morning News reported the Cowboys gave Kansas City a 2024 fifth-round pick to jump to the top of the round Saturday and get Scott.

The News said the 6-foot, 197-pound Scott is expected to be first slotted as an edge cornerback, the News reported.

Scott, who started 27 games over three seasons at USM, made 11 starts during the 2022 season. He finished with 28 tackles and two interceptions.

USM receiver Jason Brownlee was another Golden Eagles hoping to hear the call over the seven-round draft.

Instead, Brownlee spent most of Saturday afternoon in a list of Mel Kiper’s “Best Available,” eventually moving to No. 1 on Kiper’s board of players waiting to be drafted.

But it didn’t take long for Brownlee to get his chance after all.

NFL Network reported that Brownlee had signed a free-agent deal with the New York Jets shortly after the curtain.

Also: USM offensive lineman TyKeem Doss reported to have signed as a UDFA with the Baltimore Ravens.

