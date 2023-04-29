Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
South Jones band gets invited to 2026 St. Patrick's fest in Ireland

Members of the South Jones High School Marching Band learn they will perform in the 2026 St....
Members of the South Jones High School Marching Band learn they will perform in the 2026 St. Patrick's Day Festival and Parade Friday.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:24 PM CDT
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The South Jones High School Marching Band has been invited to perform at the St. Patrick’s Day Festival and Parade in Dublin, Ireland.

Band members learned about the invitation Friday in a surprise announcement at the school auditorium.

Band director Brian Joyce says SJHS will be the first high school band from Mississippi to participate in the world-famous event.

“This is very important,” said Abbey Knight, an eighth-grader in the band. “This shows that anyone can do it.

“It’s amazing.”

Students will have plenty of time to raise money to make the trip.

They won’t cross the pond until 2026.

“It is going to be such an amazing experience,” said Makenna Bradley, a ninth-grader in the band. “That will be our senior year of leading the band and it’s going to be awesome.”

Joyce says students who will graduate over the next three years will be invited back to march and perform with with the band in Ireland.

“I’m so excited,” said Addie Thames, a 12th grade member of the band. “We’ve all worked so hard. We’ve worked non-stop. We trusted each other and I’m just so happy that all of our hard work has really paid off.”

