Jonathan Mingo taken in the second round by the Carolina Panthers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Former Ole Miss and Brandon wide receiver Jonathan Mingo is headed to Charlotte, North Carolina, after he was drafted in the second round, 39th overall, by the Carolina Panthers.

Mingo will join fellow rookie, and first overall pick, Bryce Young on the Panthers’ offense. Carolina had a hole to fill in their receiver room, after trading DJ Moore to the Chicago Bears in the deal to get the first overall pick.

