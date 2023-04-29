Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Jonathan Mingo taken in the second round by the Carolina Panthers

Mingo joins first overall pick Bryce Young on the Panthers
Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) works during the first half of an NCAA football...
Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) works during the first half of an NCAA football game against Louisville on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)(Danny Karnik | AP)
By Patrick Johnstone
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Former Ole Miss and Brandon wide receiver Jonathan Mingo is headed to Charlotte, North Carolina, after he was drafted in the second round, 39th overall, by the Carolina Panthers.

Mingo will join fellow rookie, and first overall pick, Bryce Young on the Panthers’ offense. Carolina had a hole to fill in their receiver room, after trading DJ Moore to the Chicago Bears in the deal to get the first overall pick.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Facebook video captures shooting death of 2 women in Holmes County
Facebook video captures shooting death of 2 women in Holmes County
Crisler avoids questions from reporters as he leaves the federal courthouse on Thursday.
Crisler pleads not guilty on two federal charges; says he’s not dropping out of sheriff’s race
Five-vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler results in ‘at least’ three injured, traffic light...
Five-vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler results in ‘at least’ three injured, traffic light collapse
Priscilla Sterling, left, of Jackson, Miss., and Anna Laura Cush Williams, right, of Port...
Carolyn Bryant Donham, woman at center of Emmett Till killing, has died
Escaped detainee killed in house fire during standoff, sheriff confirms
Escaped detainee killed in house fire during standoff, sheriff confirms

Latest News

FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018.
National sports podcaster files motion to dismiss Brett Favre’s defamation suit
Nationally ranked senior Shawn Collins (left) and freshman Sherman Hawkins Jr. (right) are...
Pair of nationally ranked Tigers brace for SWAC Outdoor Track & Field Championship
Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) knocks away a pass intended for Memphis wide...
Mississippi State’s Emmanuel Forbes selected by Commanders with 16th overall pick
Belhaven softball player becomes programs’ all-time home run leader
Belhaven softball player becomes programs’ all-time home run leader