Mothers of Murdered Sons
Jaws of Life used after pickup crashes under bridge in Clinton

(WCAX)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - At a little after 8 p.m., according to Clinton Police Captain Josh Fraizer, a pickup truck on Springridge Road off I-20 left the roadway and crashed underneath a bridge.

Emergency responders deployed the Jaws of Life to extricate the driver from the vehicle. He was conscious prior to transport to the hospital by ambulance, according to Fraizer.

