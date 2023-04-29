Jaws of Life used after pickup crashes under bridge in Clinton

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - At a little after 8 p.m., according to Clinton Police Captain Josh Fraizer, a pickup truck on Springridge Road off I-20 left the roadway and crashed underneath a bridge.

Emergency responders deployed the Jaws of Life to extricate the driver from the vehicle. He was conscious prior to transport to the hospital by ambulance, according to Fraizer.

