Mothers of Murdered Sons
First Alert Forecast:

Scattered Thunderstorms Saturday Afternoon & Evening
By Todd Adams
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A couple of storm systems to deal with today over the deep south. Look for increasing chances for showers and storms throughout the day, today. We should be on the watch for some isolated severe thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms could produce damaging wind gusts and hail. Most of this activity should be through here by late tonight or early Sunday Morning. Afterwards, a clearing of the sky on Sunday, and we should salvage the latter part of the weekend. And the beginning of the work week looks pretty good as well. Expect a string of nice weather next week. Even an approaching cold front on Tuesday will be dry, simply reinforcing the fair weather over us. It’s not until Thursday that we will see a southerly flow return off the Gulf. Temps will rise, as will the humidity. Rain chances back on the scene Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

