Brandon Jubilee Days-new family festival underway

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Brandon Jubilee Days is a new festival drawing families to the city for food, fun, and entertainment. The brightly colored rides at the Amphitheater were too tempting for Leta Moore and Matt Clark and their three young children. The family got an early look at the fun that awaited them Friday evening when the gates opened.

“I saw it on our Facebook, and I thought it’d be a fun thing for the kids to do,” said Moore. “They’ll probably want the cotton candy and the snacks, and he’ll want pretty much all the high rides.”

“It gets us together, and we enjoy being together, riding rides, eating, and being outside,” said Clark. ”I just enjoy the big rides, the bigger, the better.”

Across the street at Quarry Park is the Jubilee Artist’s Market. There you will find arts and crafts, food, and more.

“We’re very much accustomed to having fall festival gatherings and fairs and things like that, and for the City of Brandon, we thought it’d be a good idea to have a spring fair,” said Brandon Mayor Butch Lee. “So that’s what this is about. So it’s time to get out, get some fresh air, and have some family time together in a safe, clean environment. That’s what this is all about.”

Friday morning Larry McMaster was visiting the booths at the market.

“It’s a good place to come out and, you know, fresh air like you said. It’s springtime, early spring,” said McMaster. “You’ve got rides across the street this afternoon and got a lot of nice vendors, things out here, and we got some informational booths, like for the SCV over here. I just recommend everybody come out and see what’s going on.”

The two-day artist market runs Saturday from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Jubilee 5K Trail Run will be held Saturday, April 29, at 8 a.m. The race will take you through the beautiful Quarry Trails.

