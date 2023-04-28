Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Woman hit, injured by stray Capitol Police bullet files lawsuit

Smith says she wants her voice to be heard and the Capitol Police officer who shot her held...
Smith says she wants her voice to be heard and the Capitol Police officer who shot her held accountable.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman who was struck by a stray bullet from a Capitol Police officer in her home during a shooting has filed a lawsuit against the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, the agency, and the individual officers involved.

Jackson resident Latisha Smith said she was shot in her arm while in her bedroom by a Capitol Police officer in December of 2022.

On Tuesday, Smith filed a federal lawsuit alleging Capitol Police and DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell violated her civil rights and used excessive force.

Smith had not been intentionally targeted. Allegedly, police had responded to the complex and drew their guns to fire at someone else, but several bullets entered her home.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Escaped detainee killed in house fire during standoff, sheriff confirms
Escaped detainee killed in house fire during standoff, sheriff confirms
Facebook video captures shooting death of 2 women in Holmes County
Facebook video captures shooting death of 2 women in Holmes County
JPD: Man uses hunting rifle to shoot into Waffle House, Church’s Chicken
Dylan Arrington, 22
‘Armed and dangerous’: Escaped inmate possibly spotted in Leake County
Crisler avoids questions from reporters as he leaves the federal courthouse on Thursday.
Crisler pleads not guilty on two federal charges; says he’s not dropping out of sheriff’s race

Latest News

The Children’s Defense Fund believes there’s a need for changes and for more leaders to pay...
Children’s Defense Fund hosts panel discussion on ‘Democracy Under Siege’
WLBT at 10p
Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin
Private contracts best way to fix Jackson water, third-party manager says
Broken capital city sewer line forces woman from home for two years
Broken capital city sewer line forces woman from home for two years