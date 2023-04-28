Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Woman found dead after fatal fight with her fiancé

Man charged with murder of his partner
Man charged with murder of his partner(Memphis Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man for the death of his fiancée.

On April 15, the brother of the victim observed his sister and her fiancé, Nocomus Harris, arguing before he left for work.

When the brother returned home from work, he discovered that the front had been deadlocked and the kitchen sink was left running.

Further inspecting the house, the brother found his sister facedown in a pool of blood in the master bedroom.

When officers were notified and arrived on the scene, they pronounced the victim dead.

Upon further investigation, the officers identified Nocomus Harris as the culprit after picking him out in a lineup.

Harris, 45, is facing a number of charges including first-degree murder, and tampering with evidence.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Facebook video captures shooting death of 2 women in Holmes County
Facebook video captures shooting death of 2 women in Holmes County
Crisler avoids questions from reporters as he leaves the federal courthouse on Thursday.
Crisler pleads not guilty on two federal charges; says he’s not dropping out of sheriff’s race
Five-vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler results in ‘at least’ three injured, traffic light...
Five-vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler results in ‘at least’ three injured, traffic light collapse
Priscilla Sterling, left, of Jackson, Miss., and Anna Laura Cush Williams, right, of Port...
Carolyn Bryant Donham, woman at center of Emmett Till killing, has died
Escaped detainee killed in house fire during standoff, sheriff confirms
Escaped detainee killed in house fire during standoff, sheriff confirms

Latest News

Mississippi one of the highest in the nation of homeless not living in shelter
WLBT at 6p
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018.
National sports podcaster files motion to dismiss Brett Favre’s defamation suit
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version