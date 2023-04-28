Two men in their 70s die in separate Mississippi crashes

WALTHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A multi-vehicle crash in Walthall County resulted in the death of a 70-year-old man.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, officers responded to a fatal crash on Tuesday around 1:47 p.m. on Highway 98.

A 2011 Chevrolet Impala driven by Gene Quinn, 70, of Tylertown, was travelling north on Magees Creek Road when he collided with a 2014 Dodge Journey driven by Markeisha Hosey, 29, of Tylertown, who was travelling west on Hwy 98.

Quinn received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

A man also passed away after he collided into a telephone pole in a single-vehicle wreck in Pike County.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on Wednesday around 1:56 p.m. on Highway 44.

A 1995 GMC Pickup driven by Ben Andrews, 75, of McComb, was travelling east on the highway when he left the road, hit a telephone pole, and flipped.

Andrews received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

