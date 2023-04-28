Things To Know Friday, April 28

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. JPD needs your help to ID the men in this video, wanted in a shooting

The Jackson Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two men wanted in an aggravated assault on Thursday. It happened on Robinson Road. Police say a 32-year-old male victim had a verbal altercation with an unknown man wearing all black. At least one individual began firing several shots striking the victim multiple times, investigators say. Police say the shooter left the scene in a black vehicle believed to be a Nissan Altima. JPD is looking for the two individuals seen in the surveillance video. If you have any information in this case that could help the police, call (601) 960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

2. Broken capital city sewer line forces woman from home for two years

According to one Jackson resident, her complaints about a leaking city pipe fell on deaf ears for years, and now she’s displaced and paying the price. Two years ago, a sewer line ruptured beneath the West Jackson home forcing the owner to move out and rent a room. She’s now awaiting help from the city with repairs. “All I want to do is come home,” said Brenda Brooks-Brown. The house on Eastview Street is unlivable. A pool of raw waste sits beneath her bedroom and caused the concrete floor of the back room to collapse. Full story here.

3. Yazoo City Police cracking down on illegal guns, drugs

A massive crackdown on illegal drugs, ammunition, and guns is ramping up in Yazoo City. The Yazoo City Police Department is partnering with local, state, and federal agencies to combat the emergence of this crisis with plans to do everything from special sweeps to extra patrols. “Those are 9 millimeters, high-capacity rounds.” Chief Kenneth Hampton showed WLBT all that was seized during a recent traffic stop and chase in his city. See the story here.

