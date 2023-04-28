Request to rezone 350 acres in Madison Co. could be back on the table in May

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A request to rezone a large swath of undeveloped property near the future Reunion Parkway interchange could be decided at a meeting next month.

Representatives for the Minnie J. Bozeman Family Limited Partnership and the city of Madison recently requested a hearing on their request to rezone some 350 acres from special use to commercial be pushed to May 15.

The decision to postpone came about a month after the city of Madison appealed the county planning commission’s decision to allow the rezoning request to go forward to the board of supervisors.

The hearing was slated for April 17.

“Mr. [Richard] Skinner and the city of Madison are in discussions as to what exactly it would take to get both sides happy,” said Planning Commission Attorney Andy Clark. “I’m not saying that they will, but there’s a possibility that the city of Madison may drop their appeal.”

At the heart of the matter are plans for some 350 acres that will be located near the future site of the Reunion Parkway interchange.

The interchange, which will include a flyover bridge at I-55, is expected to significantly increase traffic along Reunion Parkway and improve access to the Bozeman property.

Richard Skinner, representing the Bozeman partnership entered into a deal with the county to deed all of the right-of-way needed to authorize MDOT to construct the interchange at I-55. In return, the county agreed to assist the Bozeman partnership in the re-zoning of the site to C-2 commercial.

Board attorney Mike Espy, who helped to facilitate the deal, says “the Bozeman partnership’s intent is to build an upscale shopping center on the acreage that will rival anything seen before in Mississippi.”

The property is currently zoned SU-1 special use district but is being used for agriculture.

“The reason it was zoned for that purpose was [for] some sort of theme park or water park... that just never came to fruition,” Clark said. “That’s where it stands now, as far a zoning, but the actual use of it is agricultural.”

County leaders agreed to rezone the property as part of a deal with the Bozeman partnership in exchange for the family providing right-of-way for the Reunion Parkway and Bozeman Road work.

The work includes widening Bozeman Road from two to four lanes and adding a divided median between Mississippi Highway 463 and Reunion Parkway. It also includes adding a multiuse trail from 463 to Gluckstadt Road and making improvements at the Bozeman/Gluckstadt intersection.

Construction along Reunion includes building a flyover bridge at I-55 and building a new two-lane road from Parkway East to U.S. 51. The state is expected to add entry and exit ramps to the bridge later, creating a new access point to the interstate between the Madison and Gluckstadt exits.

“In the developer’s mind, that creates a reason to rezone, to get a different and a better use for that property from a planning standpoint,” Clark said. “What they have asked is that it be rezoned to is C-2, C-2 commercial. That allows for a variety of things... hotels, strip centers, whatever you see going up and down the road.”

The Planning Commission approved the rezoning request in February, clearing the way for it to go to the board of supervisors for final approval in March.

However, the commission’s decision was appealed by the city of Madison, which automatically pushed the hearing April.

In its March 3 notice of appeal, City Attorney Michael Bentley did not specify the reason for the appeal, only the city would “present additional evidence and arguments in support of its appeal” at the hearing.

Madison Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler said the city was in talks with the Bozeman family but would not offer details of those discussions. She did say in a text that the property is Madison’s path of growth and owners “are supportive in being part of the city.”

Skinner could not be reached for comment.

