Mothers of Murdered Sons
Pre-teen who went missing after school found at home of 23-year-old ‘boyfriend,’ officials say

Julio Sanchez Maldonado
Julio Sanchez Maldonado(East Baton Rouge Sheriff Office)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man is behind bars for kidnapping after being found with an 11-year-old girl who was reported missing after not making it home from school, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police said they arrested Julio Cesar Sanchez Maldonado, 23, on Wednesday, April 26, and charged him with aggravated kidnapping of a child and indecent behavior with juveniles.

The victim was originally reported missing by her family on Tuesday, April 25, when she did not arrive home from school, according to police records. Police reported that they found the victim with a man, identified as Sanchez Maldonado, the next morning at a home on Sherwood Valley Court.

According to the probable cause report, the victim told officials that Sanchez Maldonado was “her boyfriend” who she met and exchanged phone numbers with about a month ago while walking from school.

Officials said he reportedly told the victim to come to his home after she told him she didn’t want to go home due to alleged abuse happening there.

He allegedly met her with one of his friends, who drove them to his home, where the two kissed and he tried to convince her to take a shower with him, which she refused, officials added.

Sanchez Maldonado was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Jail records show his bond was set at $175,000.

