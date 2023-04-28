Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Officials: Two girls, ages 12-13, confess to arson at Ocean Springs park

Officials in Ocean Springs say two young girls, ages 12 to 13, are facing 2nd degree arson...
Officials in Ocean Springs say two young girls, ages 12 to 13, are facing 2nd degree arson charges for a fire at Alice Street Park.(Pexels)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials in Ocean Springs say two young girls, ages 12 to 13, are facing 2nd degree arson charges for a fire at Alice Street Park.

It happened around 5 a.m. on Saturday, April 22. When firefighters arrived, they found the park’s concession stand and restroom facilities engulfed in flames. They managed to extinguish the fire, but the structure was heavily damaged.

After investigating, the fire marshal determined the fire was “incendiary and deliberate in nature.” The two girls eventually confessed to intentionally setting the fire.

The charges against them are still pending. The case will be turned over to the Jackson County Youth Court.

