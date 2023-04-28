Enter to win free pizza
Mississippi State’s Emmanuel Forbes selected by Commanders with 16th overall pick

Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) knocks away a pass intended for Memphis wide...
Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) knocks away a pass intended for Memphis wide receiver Javon Ivory (4) in the end zone during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Mississippi State won 49-23. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi State cornerback becomes the first Mississippi native taken off the board in the 2023 NFL Draft.

With the sixteenth overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Washington Commanders selected the former bulldog and Grenada, Mississippi native, Emmanuel Forbes.

In the 2022 season, Forbes became the NCAA Division I FBS record-holder with six pick-sixes during his career at Mississippi State.

As a Bulldog for three seasons, the top 20 pick tallied 14 interceptions, 34 pass break-ups, and 104 tackles.

Forbes was named a consensus second-team Associated Press All-American and named to the first-team All-SEC defense last season.

With the pick, the cornerback becomes the ninth-highest Bulldog to be drafted in program history.

