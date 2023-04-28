Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Mississippi one of the highest in the nation of homeless not living in shelter

By Morgan Harris
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Magnolia State ranks as one of the highest in the nation when it comes to people experiencing homelessness who are not living in shelters.

Mississippi has over 1,100 people who are currently homeless, according to a study done by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Homeless people are often exposed to violence and other traumatic experiences, the report shows, which often leads individuals to participate in risky behaviors as a method of survival.

However, shelter programs like the one at Gateway Rescue Mission help address the root causes of homelessness.

The organization provides essential recovery support services, including mental and substance use disorder treatment, employment, and most of all giving people shelter and hot food until they can get back on their feet.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Facebook video captures shooting death of 2 women in Holmes County
Facebook video captures shooting death of 2 women in Holmes County
Crisler avoids questions from reporters as he leaves the federal courthouse on Thursday.
Crisler pleads not guilty on two federal charges; says he’s not dropping out of sheriff’s race
Five-vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler results in ‘at least’ three injured, traffic light...
Five-vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler results in ‘at least’ three injured, traffic light collapse
Priscilla Sterling, left, of Jackson, Miss., and Anna Laura Cush Williams, right, of Port...
Carolyn Bryant Donham, woman at center of Emmett Till killing, has died
Escaped detainee killed in house fire during standoff, sheriff confirms
Escaped detainee killed in house fire during standoff, sheriff confirms

Latest News

Mississippi one of the highest in the nation of homeless not living in shelter
Six juveniles arrested after discharging fire extinguishers, stealing 12 TVs at state park
Six juveniles arrested after discharging fire extinguishers, stealing 12 TVs at state park
The aftermath of the explosion in Corinth
Lightning strike causes gas line explosion in Corinth
Six juveniles arrested after discharging fire extinguishers, stealing 12 TVs at state park
Six juveniles arrested after discharging fire extinguishers, stealing 12 TVs at state park