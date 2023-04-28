Mississippi one of the highest in the nation of homeless not living in shelter

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Magnolia State ranks as one of the highest in the nation when it comes to people experiencing homelessness who are not living in shelters.

Mississippi has over 1,100 people who are currently homeless, according to a study done by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Homeless people are often exposed to violence and other traumatic experiences, the report shows, which often leads individuals to participate in risky behaviors as a method of survival.

However, shelter programs like the one at Gateway Rescue Mission help address the root causes of homelessness.

The organization provides essential recovery support services, including mental and substance use disorder treatment, employment, and most of all giving people shelter and hot food until they can get back on their feet.

