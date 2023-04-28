Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Man who stuffed 10-month-old into backpack gets life without parole

This undated photo provided by the Lubbock County Jail, in Texas, shows Trevor Marquis Rowe.
This undated photo provided by the Lubbock County Jail, in Texas, shows Trevor Marquis Rowe.(Lubbock County Jail via AP)
By KCBD Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - A Lubbock man who stuffed a 10-month-old baby into a backpack was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility for parole Friday morning.

Trevor Rowe pleaded guilty to capital murder with a victim under the age of 10.

The arrest warrant says Rowe picked up 10-month-old Marion Rebecca Jester-Montoya and took her to his job site.

Before leaving his vehicle at work, he stuffed the child into a backpack and left her in the front passenger seat floorboard for more than five hours.

According to court documents, this is not the first time Rowe has been arrested. It happened before, in 2018, when he was accused of leaving his two children unattended in a home.

Marion Reebecca Montoya, 10 months old, died when she was stuffed in a backpack and left in a...
Marion Reebecca Montoya, 10 months old, died when she was stuffed in a backpack and left in a vehicle for hours.(Katrina Montoya)

Copyright 2023 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Facebook video captures shooting death of 2 women in Holmes County
Facebook video captures shooting death of 2 women in Holmes County
Crisler avoids questions from reporters as he leaves the federal courthouse on Thursday.
Crisler pleads not guilty on two federal charges; says he’s not dropping out of sheriff’s race
Five-vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler results in ‘at least’ three injured, traffic light...
Five-vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler results in ‘at least’ three injured, traffic light collapse
Priscilla Sterling, left, of Jackson, Miss., and Anna Laura Cush Williams, right, of Port...
Carolyn Bryant Donham, woman at center of Emmett Till killing, has died
Escaped detainee killed in house fire during standoff, sheriff confirms
Escaped detainee killed in house fire during standoff, sheriff confirms

Latest News

Mississippi one of the highest in the nation of homeless not living in shelter
Six juveniles arrested after discharging fire extinguishers, stealing 12 TVs at state park
Six juveniles arrested after discharging fire extinguishers, stealing 12 TVs at state park
According to their preliminary report, Knoxville police said it appears that the gun was inside...
Police: Teacher ‘grazed’ after gun fired in Tennessee school
Mississippi one of the highest in the nation of homeless not living in shelter
Air Force players touch the eagle on the Commander in Chief's trophy following an NCAA college...
Biden to present Air Force team with football trophy