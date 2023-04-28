Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Man accused of placing explosive devices on roads in N.H.

Dale Stewart, 54, was arrested Thursday evening.
Dale Stewart, 54, was arrested Thursday evening.(Source: Weare PD/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEARE, N.H. (AP) — A man has been accused of placing two explosive devices in a New Hampshire town, state and federal authorities said.

Both devices went off in the town of Weare. The first one went off Wednesday evening along a road. There was no property damage and a small fire was extinguished, police said.

The second one went off on Thursday on a different road. WMUR-TV reports a man driving to work saw some smoke coming from a ditch. He went to take a look and witnessed an explosion. He said he suffered minor injuries.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it did not believe anyone was targeted.

A 54-year-old man from Webster was charged with two counts of throwing or placing explosives, three counts of possession of an infernal machine, and additional counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, assault, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.

Police said a “fully constructed” pipe bomb was seized following a search of his vehicle and home on Thursday.

The man was scheduled for a court appearance later Friday. It wasn’t immediately known if he had an attorney.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Facebook video captures shooting death of 2 women in Holmes County
Facebook video captures shooting death of 2 women in Holmes County
Crisler avoids questions from reporters as he leaves the federal courthouse on Thursday.
Crisler pleads not guilty on two federal charges; says he’s not dropping out of sheriff’s race
Five-vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler results in ‘at least’ three injured, traffic light...
Five-vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler results in ‘at least’ three injured, traffic light collapse
Priscilla Sterling, left, of Jackson, Miss., and Anna Laura Cush Williams, right, of Port...
Carolyn Bryant Donham, woman at center of Emmett Till killing, has died
Escaped detainee killed in house fire during standoff, sheriff confirms
Escaped detainee killed in house fire during standoff, sheriff confirms

Latest News

Mississippi one of the highest in the nation of homeless not living in shelter
Connie Hall, Lloyd Diedrichsen Elementary, Nevada
President, First Lady honor ‘Teachers of the Year’ at the White House
FILE - A sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif., Sept. 24,...
Judge rules against Google, allows antitrust case to proceed
White House Welcomes 2023 Teachers of the Year