JPD needs your help to ID these men, wanted in a shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two men wanted in an aggravated assault on Thursday.

It happened on Robinson Road.

Police say a 32-year-old male victim had a verbal altercation with an unknown man wearing all black.

At least one individual began firing several shots striking the victim multiple times, investigators say.

Police say the shooter left the scene in a black vehicle believed to be a Nissan Altima.

JPD is looking for the two individuals seen in the surveillance video.

If you have any information in this case that could help the police, call (601) 960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

