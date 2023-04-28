Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Hunter Biden ordered to appear in Arkansas court

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president, Saturday,...
Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse, N.Y. Biden is traveling to Camp David in Maryland after visiting with family members following the passing of Michael Hunter, the brother of the president's first wife, Neilia Hunter Biden.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Region 8 Newsdesk and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - The son of President Joe Biden has been ordered to appear in a Batesville, Arkansas, courtroom.

Hunter Biden was ordered this week to appear for a contempt hearing set for Monday morning.

The hearing is part of an ongoing paternity and child support dispute between Biden and an Arkansas woman named Lunden Roberts.

Roberts has accused Biden of ignoring court orders and withholding evidence in the dispute, and she requested that Biden be held in contempt until he complies, CNN reports.

Roberts first sued Biden in May 2020 when she filed a petition against him for paternity and child support. A child support order against Biden was issued in March 2020.

Biden filed a request in September 2022 for a hearing to reset child support. The filing noted a change in Biden’s income.

In December 2022, Roberts filed a motion to change her 4-year-old daughter’s last name to Biden.

The court granted a request from Biden’s attorney in March 2023 to seal information about the case, including financial information.

Independence County Circuit Judge Holly Meyer has scheduled a bench trial for July 24-25.

Copyright 2023 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report.

Most Read

Facebook video captures shooting death of 2 women in Holmes County
Facebook video captures shooting death of 2 women in Holmes County
Crisler avoids questions from reporters as he leaves the federal courthouse on Thursday.
Crisler pleads not guilty on two federal charges; says he’s not dropping out of sheriff’s race
Five-vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler results in ‘at least’ three injured, traffic light...
Five-vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler results in ‘at least’ three injured, traffic light collapse
Priscilla Sterling, left, of Jackson, Miss., and Anna Laura Cush Williams, right, of Port...
Carolyn Bryant Donham, woman at center of Emmett Till killing, has died
Escaped detainee killed in house fire during standoff, sheriff confirms
Escaped detainee killed in house fire during standoff, sheriff confirms

Latest News

Mississippi one of the highest in the nation of homeless not living in shelter
Stacker analyzed data from the Labor Department, Census Bureau, and Apartment List to find...
Best places for college grads to start their careers
A Reunion Parkway sign at the intersection of Reunion and Bozeman Road.
Request to rezone 350 acres in Madison Co. could be back on the table in May
FILE - In this photo released by the National Park Service, floodwaters cover Cooks Meadow and...
Yosemite flood risk, closures block some springtime visitors