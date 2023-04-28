Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
First Alert Forecast:

By Dave Roberts
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Temperatures will eventually fall to the middle to upper 50s overnight as clouds increase overhead. Our next weather maker is expected to pass through the area over the weekend bringing back chances for rain and thunderstorms. Occasional showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible on Saturday, mainly after lunchtime, and Saturday night. It won’t be a washout by any means tomorrow, but be mindful of the potential if you have outdoor plans. Otherwise, temperatures will rise well into the 70s tomorrow afternoon under a mostly to partly cloudy sky. This system should exit to the northeast by Sunday morning allowing for drier weather to return. High temperatures Sunday afternoon should peak in the middle 70s with plenty of sunshine to go around. A quiet weather pattern looks to continue for most of next week with seasonal temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. We may not see rain chances return until later in the week heading into next weekend.

