First Alert Forecast: quiet for Friday; increasing rain chances expected into the weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We will round out the work week and last full week of April this afternoon with beautiful conditions. High temperatures are forecast to reach the 70s to near 80 degrees today under a mostly to partly sunny sky. We will start to notice clouds build in overhead heading into tonight with low temperatures down in the middle to upper 50s.

Our next weather maker is expected to pass through the area over the weekend bringing back chances for rain and thunderstorms. Occasional showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible Saturday, mainly after lunchtime, and Saturday night. It won’t ne a washout by any means tomorrow, but be mindful of the potential if you gave outdoor plans. Otherwise, temperatures will rise well into the 70s tomorrow afternoon under a mostly to partly cloudy sky. This system should exit to the northeast by Sunday morning allowing for drier weather to return. High temperatures Sunday afternoon should peak in the middle 70s with plenty of sunshine to go around.

A quiet weather pattern looks to continue for most of next week with seasonal temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. We may not see rain chances return until later i

n the week heading into next weekend.

