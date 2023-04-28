First Alert Forecast: Fair weather conditions on this Friday with Highs in the upper 70s! Highs in the 70s continue for the weekend with storms possible Saturday afternoon

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Friday Morning!

Moving into Friday, our sunny skies return with Highs reaching into the middle to upper 70s. Friday still holds us a 20 percent chance of light showers.

Going into the weekend.

Rain chances returning over the weekend with showers and storms returning in the afternoon on Saturday.

Saturday and Sunday show fair weather conditions with a 30 to 40 % chance of rain. Highs for the weekend range from the upper to middle 70s for Highs with partly to mostly sunny skies. Lows during the weekend fall to the upper 50s Saturday night and to the upper 40s to start Monday morning.

Going into next week,

Monday through Wednesday hold Highs from the middle 70s starting Monday and by Wednesday we are in the 80s again.

Mostly sunny skies through the early week with Lows falling still into the 50s.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.