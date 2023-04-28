Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
First Alert Forecast: Fair weather conditions on this Friday with Highs in the upper 70s! Highs in the 70s continue for the weekend with storms possible Saturday afternoon

By Branden Walker
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Friday Morning!

Moving into Friday, our sunny skies return with Highs reaching into the middle to upper 70s. Friday still holds us a 20 percent chance of light showers.

Rain chances returning over the weekend with showers and storms returning in the afternoon on Saturday.

Saturday and Sunday show fair weather conditions with a 30 to 40 % chance of rain. Highs for the weekend range from the upper to middle 70s for Highs with partly to mostly sunny skies. Lows during the weekend fall to the upper 50s Saturday night and to the upper 40s to start Monday morning.

Monday through Wednesday hold Highs from the middle 70s starting Monday and by Wednesday we are in the 80s again.

Mostly sunny skies through the early week with Lows falling still into the 50s.

