Events going on around the Metro this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A number of events will be happening around the Metro this weekend. Here’s a list of a few to keep you busy!

An Evening with North Mississippi All Stars

About: After 25 years, twelve albums, four GRAMMY® Award nominations, and sold out shows everywhere, North Mississippi Allstars open up their world once again on their thirteenth album, Set Sail

Time: April 28 at 8:00 p.m. from 10:00 p.m.

Place: Duling Hall

Lynch Street Festival

About: The Lynch Street Cultural Arts Festival presents a free carnival-like setting that features a main stage on one end of Lynch Street and vendors selling food, books, t-shirts and other goods along the sidewalks of the streets.

Time: April 29, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Place: 1060 John R. Lynch Street, Jackson, Mississippi

2023 Gospel Spring Mixer Featuring Jekalyn Carr

About: Come out for a night of Praise and Celebration with gospel artist Jekalyn Carr. Carr is a Grammy Award Nominee, GMA Dove Award Winner, and an actress on the OWN Network series “Greenleaf.”

Time: April 29 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Place: New Jerusalem Church, Jackson, Mississippi

2023 Swinging Bridge Festival

About: Carnival with $25 armbands, live music, food trucks, craft vendors and fireworks!

Time: April 28 from 6 p.m. - 11 p.m.; April 29 from 12 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Place: Jackson Dragway

Brandon Jubilee Days

About: Enjoy local food trucks, arts and craft vendors, and plenty of food!

Time: April 28 and April 29 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Place: Quarry Park

