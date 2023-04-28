Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Belhaven softball player becomes programs’ all-time home run leader
By Kasie Thomas and Garrett Busby
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Belhaven softball program has a new all-time leader in total home runs hit.

After becoming the Blazers’ all-time leader in RBIs just over a month ago, Belhaven third baseman Allie Gordon broke the programs decade-old, all-time home run record Thursday afternoon against Wesleyan College in the first round of the Collegiate Conference of the South league tournament.

Gordon now has 34 career home runs as a Blazer, surpassing the record set by Mallory Meadows in the 2008-2009 season, when she tallied 33 career home runs.

The junior is also just three doubles shy of breaking Belhaven softball’s all-time doubles record of 53.

Breaking the doubles record would see Gordon hold three program records.

She has also been named to the Tucci/NFCA DIII Player of the Year watchlist, an award given to the nation’s best player, for her contributions this season.

