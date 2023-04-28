Belhaven softball player becomes programs’ all-time home run leader

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Belhaven softball program has a new all-time leader in total home runs hit.

After becoming the Blazers’ all-time leader in RBIs just over a month ago, Belhaven third baseman Allie Gordon broke the programs decade-old, all-time home run record Thursday afternoon against Wesleyan College in the first round of the Collegiate Conference of the South league tournament.

Gordon now has 34 career home runs as a Blazer, surpassing the record set by Mallory Meadows in the 2008-2009 season, when she tallied 33 career home runs.

The junior is also just three doubles shy of breaking Belhaven softball’s all-time doubles record of 53.

Breaking the doubles record would see Gordon hold three program records.

She has also been named to the Tucci/NFCA DIII Player of the Year watchlist, an award given to the nation’s best player, for her contributions this season.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.