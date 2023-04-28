Enter to win free pizza
5K run/walk, fun run to benefit heart disease programs

The fun run begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 6, followed by the 5K.
The fun run begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 6, followed by the 5K.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you and your family like nice scenery when you exercise, registration is open for a 5K run/walk and fun run in Jackson.

The “Never Miss a Beat” run/walk and fun run on Saturday, May 6, will support adult congenital and pediatric heart disease programs.

The race begins at 10 a.m. at The District in Jackson, at Eastover Drive off I-55 North.

You can register now for $35 for the run and walk, and there’s no charge for the one-mile fun run for children ages 7 and under.

The top three finishers in each age bracket will also win overall male and female awards.

