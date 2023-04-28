5K run/walk, fun run to benefit heart disease programs

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you and your family like nice scenery when you exercise, registration is open for a 5K run/walk and fun run in Jackson.

The “Never Miss a Beat” run/walk and fun run on Saturday, May 6, will support adult congenital and pediatric heart disease programs.

The race begins at 10 a.m. at The District in Jackson, at Eastover Drive off I-55 North.

You can register now for $35 for the run and walk, and there’s no charge for the one-mile fun run for children ages 7 and under.

The top three finishers in each age bracket will also win overall male and female awards.

