Mothers of Murdered Sons
Wife of Gulfport man killed in shooting spree still grieving a year later

It's been one year since a two-city shooting spree left four people dead and the lives of their...
It's been one year since a two-city shooting spree left four people dead and the lives of their survivors shattered. William and Shannon Waltman would have celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in September.(wlox)
By Mike Lacy
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday makes one year since a two-city shooting spree left four people dead and the lives of their survivors shattered.

Among the victims was 52-year-old William Waltman, a public works employee for the city of Gulfport.

His wife, Shannon Waltman, is still heavily grieving and struggling to understand why this happened.

“I had worked the night before, and I was actually blessed to have talked to him that morning,” Shannon said. “That was when we usually talked. He was on his way to work and I was on my way home . . . I went home and went to bed just like any other day until there was a knock on the door from one of his co-workers. "

William Waltman was just doing his job when police say Jeremy Reynolds shot him and stole his vehicle.

“I was so confused,” Shannon said. “Because he was at work. How did he get shot at work?”

The shock has lingered for a long time.

“It took a year for my heart to finally be convinced that he’s not coming home from work,” she said.

Waltman, who is a nurse at Ochsner Health System in New Orleans, stays busy putting finishing touches on the new home they were building, but they never got to enjoy together.

“I’m going to do everything I can to fulfill that dream for him.”

Words of support that continue to come in are especially welcomed on this day.

“There is no preparing,” she said. “It’s going to come whether I want it to or not. All I can do is pray and hold him close to my heart.”

She has plenty of memories of a beautiful marriage.

“He was so funny. He made me laugh every day. Every day . . . It’s just thinking about how my life is going to be without him; how I will have to continue without this man that made me so happy.”

