Mothers of Murdered Sons
Third set of Rasheem Carter’s remains discovered, family says

By WLBT Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - New developments in the case of a Fayette, Mississippi man whose remains were found in a wooded area just south of Taylorsville.

Attorney Ben Crump and the family of 25-year-old Rasheem Carter say they have been notified that a third set of remains found on February 23 contained a DNA match to Carter.

They released a statement Wednesday in response to the findings of the Mississippi Crime Lab, saying, “It is unacceptable that the family had to find out through an email that more of Rasheem’s remains were found.”

They also claim that officials have admitted that they believe Carter was murdered.

The cause of Rasheem Carter’s death remains undetermined, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Department.

During a press conference in March, Crump shared the gruesome details on how he says Carter was found.

“His head was severed from his body,” Crump stated. “His vertebrate, his spinal cord, was in another spot they discovered away from his severed head.”

Carter was last seen outside a Super 8 Hotel in October in Laurel, which is half an hour away from where he had been contracted to work in Taylorsville at Georgia Pacific. Remains that are believed to be his were found on November 2.

Those close to Carter said he was being threatened by people he knew.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Department is the lead agency on this case. The sheriff said the department has sent out search warrants, and, right now, they are still waiting for those to be returned.

The investigation is still open.

The family plans a protest Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Taylorsville SportsPlex.

