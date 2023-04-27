Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Things To Know Thursday, April 27

Things To Know
Things To Know(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. JPD: Man shot to death, gunmen steal victim’s vehicle

WLBT General Photo
WLBT General Photo(WLBT)

The Jackson Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred around 11 p.m. Wednesday. Investigators say police responded to Old Spanish Trail and found Steven Hackler suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene. The unidentified suspects left the scene in the victims’ black Nissan Frontier, police said. JPD would not release any other information.

2. Escaped detainee killed in house fire during standoff, sheriff confirms

A man who escaped from the Raymond Detention Center Sunday is dead following a standoff in Leake County. “The remains recovered in the burned structure in Carthage, MS this morning have been identified as one of the escapees, Dylan Arrington,” Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones tweeted Wednesday evening. Arrington, 22, died in a house fire on Conway Road during a standoff Wednesday morning. He had barricaded himself inside the structure. The fire came a few hours later, fully engulfing the home.

3. Third set of Rasheem Carter’s remains discovered, family says

Third set of Rasheem Carter’s remains discovered, family says
Third set of Rasheem Carter’s remains discovered, family says(Family)

New developments in the case of a Fayette, Mississippi man whose remains were found in a wooded area just south of Taylorsville. Attorney Ben Crump and the family of 25-year-old Rasheem Carter say they have been notified that a third set of remains found on February 23 contained a DNA match to Carter. They released a statement Wednesday in response to the findings of the Mississippi Crime Lab, saying, “It is unacceptable that the family had to find out through an email that more of Rasheem’s remains were found.” They also claim that officials have admitted that they believe Carter was murdered.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Escaped detainee killed in house fire during standoff, sheriff confirms
Escaped detainee killed in house fire during standoff, sheriff confirms
Facebook video captures shooting death of 2 women in Holmes County
Facebook video captures shooting death of 2 women in Holmes County
JPD: Man uses hunting rifle to shoot into Waffle House, Church’s Chicken
Dylan Arrington, 22
‘Armed and dangerous’: Escaped inmate possibly spotted in Leake County
Pastor Anthony Watts is believed to have been killed after offering help to a detainee that...
Police: Escaped detainee wanted after pastor killed while trying to provide aid following wreck

Latest News

The unidentified suspects took off from the scene in the victim’s black Nissan Frontier.
JPD: Man shot to death, gunmen steal victim’s vehicle
Light rain showers are possible over the weekend!
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Daniel Altman mom and sister say he was a resilient, headstrong loving person with a...
‘These are monsters:’ Family of man found shot, burned, seeks justice
Third set of Rasheem Carter’s remains discovered, family says
Third set of Rasheem Carter’s remains discovered, family says