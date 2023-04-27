Things To Know Thursday, April 27

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. JPD: Man shot to death, gunmen steal victim’s vehicle

The Jackson Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred around 11 p.m. Wednesday. Investigators say police responded to Old Spanish Trail and found Steven Hackler suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene. The unidentified suspects left the scene in the victims’ black Nissan Frontier, police said. JPD would not release any other information.

2. Escaped detainee killed in house fire during standoff, sheriff confirms

A man who escaped from the Raymond Detention Center Sunday is dead following a standoff in Leake County. “The remains recovered in the burned structure in Carthage, MS this morning have been identified as one of the escapees, Dylan Arrington,” Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones tweeted Wednesday evening. Arrington, 22, died in a house fire on Conway Road during a standoff Wednesday morning. He had barricaded himself inside the structure. The fire came a few hours later, fully engulfing the home.

3. Third set of Rasheem Carter’s remains discovered, family says

New developments in the case of a Fayette, Mississippi man whose remains were found in a wooded area just south of Taylorsville. Attorney Ben Crump and the family of 25-year-old Rasheem Carter say they have been notified that a third set of remains found on February 23 contained a DNA match to Carter. They released a statement Wednesday in response to the findings of the Mississippi Crime Lab, saying, “It is unacceptable that the family had to find out through an email that more of Rasheem’s remains were found.” They also claim that officials have admitted that they believe Carter was murdered.

