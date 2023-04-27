Police searching for mom accused of attacking bus driver alongside daughter, other person 

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a woman in connection with an attack on a school bus driver around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26.

Brittany Banks, 34, is charged with battery of a school bus driver, 2nd degree battery and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, officials said.

Carlicia Lewis, 18, is charged with second-degree battery of a school bus driver and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Lewis has been arrested by BRPD and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

A cell phone video posted online shows women entering a school bus and hitting the driver.

Police said the bus driver told the student to call her parents to get her off the bus due to her disruptive behavior and an argument about the bus route. When Banks and Lewis arrived at 4600 Bradley St., the bus driver opened the doors to explain to Banks what occurred.

Banks and Lewis both entered the bus, but Banks is seen in the video hitting the bus driver with a closed fist first. Lewis then joins in striking the bus driver, officials added.

Lewis stated she was attempting to break up the physical altercation in court documents.

The driver sustained a broken finger and multiple injuries to her head, neck, and shoulder area.

The Baton Rouge Police Department confirms it is investigating a reported attack on a school bus driver.

WAFB has learned the bus driver is employed by First Student. Students on the bus are from a Baton Rouge charter school separate from the East Baton Rouge Parish School System.

Investigation remains ongoing.

