Mothers of Murdered Sons
Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum begins renovation project

The $3.5 million dollar project will upgrade the building’s lobby, gift shop, exterior, and plaza.
The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame held a ribbon cutting Thursday for a new renovation project...
By Patrick Johnstone
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In the coming months, the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum will look a bit different. On Thursday, the museum, and its Board of Directors, held a groundbreaking ceremony for a $3.5 million renovation project that will upgrade the building’s lobby, gift shop, exterior, and plaza.

Funding for the project comes from Legislative HB 1730 from 2020 and HB 1353 from 2022. This renovation will be the first major project in the 26-year history of the museum.

“This well give us a reason to get people to come in, maybe for the first time, and see how we honor the athletic greats, and educate the kids,” said Bill Blackwell, the Executive Director of the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame. “It’s time that we get that updated.”

Renovations are scheduled to begin in the next few weeks, and expected to take around 12 months to complete. During the renovation construction, the Museum will remain open and accessible to visitors as many days as possible.

