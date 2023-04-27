Louisiana man pleads guilty to murder in Mississippi love triangle shooting

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Louisiana man has pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a Mississippi man on June 9, 2022.

District Attorney Bubba Bramlett announced Thursday that Querjajuan Butler, 24, of Metairie, Louisiana pled guilty to Marquez Lindsey’s death.

Lindsey, a Canton, Mississippi native died from his injuries after being transported to the University of Mississippi.

Butler was sentenced to serve a maximum of forty years behind bars.

His co-defendant Ikela Ephriam pled guilty to accessory after the fact to murder and was sentenced to serve eight years.

The incident happened on Whisper Ridge in Canton, where police were told a man had been shot multiple times.

The victim died from his injuries after being transported to UMC.

Investigators identified the suspect as Butler who had come to Canton from New Orleans, Louisiana.

Butler had recently begun a relationship with Ephriam after the two met in New Orleans, however, Ephraim was also in a relationship with the victim.

An altercation between Butler and Lindsey at Ephraim’s residence ultimately led to Butler shooting Lindsey multiple times.

Ephriam then drove Butler into Jackson and away from the scene.

