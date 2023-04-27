JSU softball set for national airtime

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson State softball team is set for to appear on national television this weekend.

According to a tweet from Jackson State Athletics, the Lady Tigers’ match at home against Florida A&M Friday afternoon will be televised by ESPNU.

The TV production is here in Jackson as setup begins for Friday’s @GoJSUTigersSB game vs Florida A&M at 3:30 pm on ESPNU! Come and show your Tiger Pride at the JSU Softball Field tomorrow. #TheeILove pic.twitter.com/K6w0jwNp4P — Jackson State Athletics (@GoJSUTigers) April 27, 2023

It will be the first time this season that Jackson State softball will receive a national television audience.

The Lady Tigers currently have an overall record of 22-24. However, Jackson State is currently boasting a five- game conference winning streak after suffering six-straight defeats.

JSU softball swept the Lady Rattlers in a three-game weekend series in March and will look to recreate that success starting Friday against Florida A&M in their final SWAC series before conference tournament play.

The contest between the two sides is set for 3 p.m. Friday afternoon at the JSU softball field.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.