Mothers of Murdered Sons
JSU softball set for national airtime

(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson State softball team is set for to appear on national television this weekend.

According to a tweet from Jackson State Athletics, the Lady Tigers’ match at home against Florida A&M Friday afternoon will be televised by ESPNU.

It will be the first time this season that Jackson State softball will receive a national television audience.

The Lady Tigers currently have an overall record of 22-24. However, Jackson State is currently boasting a five- game conference winning streak after suffering six-straight defeats.

JSU softball swept the Lady Rattlers in a three-game weekend series in March and will look to recreate that success starting Friday against Florida A&M in their final SWAC series before conference tournament play.

The contest between the two sides is set for 3 p.m. Friday afternoon at the JSU softball field.

