JPD: Man shot to death, gunmen steal victim’s vehicle

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say police responded to Old Spanish Trail and found Steven Hackler suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

The unidentified suspects left the scene in the victims’ black Nissan Frontier, police said.

JPD would not release any other information.

