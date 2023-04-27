Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
JPD: Man shot to death, gunmen steal victim’s vehicle

The unidentified suspects took off from the scene in the victim’s black Nissan Frontier.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say police responded to Old Spanish Trail and found Steven Hackler suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

The unidentified suspects left the scene in the victims’ black Nissan Frontier, police said.

JPD would not release any other information.

