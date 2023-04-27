Jackson man changes plea in Ponzi scheme

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One of the men indicted in a multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme that involved a fraudulent lumber company issued a statement Wednesday on a change of plea.

Brent Alexander and Jon Darrel Seawright were accused of misleading investors into funding Madison Timber Properties when there were no real contracts, timber or lumber mills.

In 2021, when the two Jackson men were indicted, prosecutors called it the largest Ponzi scheme in state history.

Alexander’s attorney issued a statement on his change of plea in the case.

Matt Eichelberger says Alexander is happy to have reached an agreement with the government in this matter, takes full responsibility for his actions and expresses his sincere regret for the harm he has caused.

He added that Alexander will do everything he can to help make his investors whole.

Here is the entire statement from Eichelberger on Alexander:

Brent is happy to have reached an agreement with the government in this matter. He takes full responsibility for his actions. He expresses his sincere regret for the harm he has caused.

Brent apologizes to the Court, to his family, his friends, his colleagues, and in particular his investors for embroiling them in this controversy. He will do everything he can to help make his investors whole. Finally, he expresses his profound appreciation for the many people who have stood by him through this ordeal and provided solace and support as he navigated his way through this process.

On July 14, 2022, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi announced Seawright’s guilty plea.

Alexander entered a guilty plea Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.