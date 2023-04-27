Investigator released from hospital after being shot during standoff with escapee

Enter to win free pizza
Escaped detainee killed in house fire during standoff, sheriff confirms(WLBT)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Leake County investigator who was shot during a standoff with an escapee from the Raymond Detention Center is headed back home.

Investigator Jerry Horn had to be airlifted to a medical facility in Jackson following the standoff on Wednesday with Dylan Arrington, one of four detainees who escaped the jail on Sunday.

Arrington would die during the standoff, barricading himself inside a home that would burn to the ground.

Remains found inside the home were later identified as Arrington, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones stated Wednesday night.

According to a Facebook post shared by the Leake County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, Horn was “doing good” following the shooting, but would “most likely be in a boot for a while.”

On Thursday afternoon, Horn was released from the hospital and given a police escort back to Leake County.

“Welcome Leake County’s very own Investigator Jerry Horn!” the Leake County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook on Thursday. “Thank you Inv. Horn for your service! We pray for and expect a speedy and complete recover!”

Four detainees, including Arrington, escaped from the Raymond Detention Center on Sunday.

One of those inmates, Jerry Raynes, was captured in Texas on Thursday. The two remaining escapees, Casey Grayson and Corey Harrison, remain on the run.

