Five-vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler results in ‘at least’ three injured, traffic light collapse

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Three people received injuries after a multi-vehicle wreck that involved five cars in Yazoo County on Thursday.

According to Yazoo County Sheriff Jacob Sheriff, the crash, which included an 18-wheeler, occurred around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 49 and Old Benton Road.

The sheriff said that a pickup truck ran a red light, causing an 18-wheeler to lose control in an attempt to avoid the truck, ultimately taking out the traffic light and crashing into three other vehicles.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, all north bound lanes are blocked and the wreck will take “six and a half hours” to clear.

“At least” three people were taken to a hospital with injuries. The severity of the injuries sustained is unknown.

