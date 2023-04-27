Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Five-vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler results in ‘at least’ three injured, traffic light collapse

Five-vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler results in ‘at least’ three injured, traffic light...
Five-vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler results in ‘at least’ three injured, traffic light collapse(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Three people received injuries after a multi-vehicle wreck that involved five cars in Yazoo County on Thursday.

According to Yazoo County Sheriff Jacob Sheriff, the crash, which included an 18-wheeler, occurred around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 49 and Old Benton Road.

The sheriff said that a pickup truck ran a red light, causing an 18-wheeler to lose control in an attempt to avoid the truck, ultimately taking out the traffic light and crashing into three other vehicles.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, all north bound lanes are blocked and the wreck will take “six and a half hours” to clear.

“At least” three people were taken to a hospital with injuries. The severity of the injuries sustained is unknown.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Escaped detainee killed in house fire during standoff, sheriff confirms
Escaped detainee killed in house fire during standoff, sheriff confirms
Facebook video captures shooting death of 2 women in Holmes County
Facebook video captures shooting death of 2 women in Holmes County
JPD: Man uses hunting rifle to shoot into Waffle House, Church’s Chicken
Dylan Arrington, 22
‘Armed and dangerous’: Escaped inmate possibly spotted in Leake County
Pastor Anthony Watts is believed to have been killed after offering help to a detainee that...
Police: Escaped detainee wanted after pastor killed while trying to provide aid following wreck

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
Louisiana man pleads guilty to second-degree murder of Mississippi man
Louisiana man pleads guilty to murder in Mississippi love triangle shooting
From left to right: Dylan Arrington, Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison, and Jerry Raynes
Escaped detainee captured in Texas; 2 more remain on the run
In response to the death of Carolyn Bryant, Patrick Weems, the Executive Director of the Emmett...
Emmett Till Interpretive Center releases statement on death of Carolyn Bryant Donham