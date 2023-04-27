Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

First Alert Forecast:

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If storms are able to flare up tonight, mainly north of I-20, they could feature gusty winds and hail. Improving weather conditions will emerge during the overnight period as this front exits to our northeast. We will round out the last full week of April on Friday with a much better forecast. A mostly to partly sunny sky will be overhead throughout the day tomorrow with high temperatures in the middle to upper 70s. Clouds will begin to build back overnight ahead of another chance for rain over the weekend. Another low-pressure system is on track to dive into our area over the weekend bringing in an opportunity for showers and potential thunderstorms. While rain chances will likely begin to pick up by the end of the day Saturday, best chances for showers or thunderstorms are currently more likely through the overnight hours. Most activity looks to come to an end by Sunday with highs temperatures in the lower to middle 70s. Our weather will stay mostly quiet heading into next week as we begin to warm back up to near 80 degrees by mid-week.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version

Most Read

Escaped detainee killed in house fire during standoff, sheriff confirms
Escaped detainee killed in house fire during standoff, sheriff confirms
Facebook video captures shooting death of 2 women in Holmes County
Facebook video captures shooting death of 2 women in Holmes County
JPD: Man uses hunting rifle to shoot into Waffle House, Church’s Chicken
Dylan Arrington, 22
‘Armed and dangerous’: Escaped inmate possibly spotted in Leake County
Pastor Anthony Watts is believed to have been killed after offering help to a detainee that...
Police: Escaped detainee wanted after pastor killed while trying to provide aid following wreck

Latest News

Upcoming rain chances
First Alert Forecast: quieter conditions expected Friday; more rain, potential thunderstorms possible over the weekend
Gusty storms this morning for Thursday, and tracking more rain later this afternoon and evening!
First Alert Forecast: Gusty storms and rain this morning. By the afternoon, sunshine is possible with storms returning again this evening. Rain chances are possible over the weekend.
Light rain showers are possible over the weekend!
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Storms possible Thursday morning
First Alert Forecast: rain, storm chances to increase early Thursday morning