First Alert Forecast: quieter conditions expected Friday; more rain, potential thunderstorms possible over the weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After a stormy and soggy start to the day this morning, relatively quieter conditions are expected for most of the area early this lunch hour. There is the potential for a few additional storms this afternoon and evening as the system itself passes overhead. If storms are able to flare up, they could feature gusty winds and hail and would. Best chances for these storms would be north of I-20. Improving weather conditions will emerge during the overnight period as this front exits to our northeast.

We will round out the last full week of April on Friday with a much better forecast. A mostly to partly sunny sky will be overhead throughout the day tomorrow with high temperatures in the middle to upper 70s. Clouds will begin to build back in overnight ahead of another chance for rain over the weekend.

Another low-pressure system is on track to dive into our area over the weekend bringing in an opportunities for showers and potential thunderstorms. While rain chances will likely begin to pick up by the end of the day Saturday, best chances for showers or thunderstorms are currently more likely through the overnight hours. Most activity looks to come to an end by Sunday with highs temperatures in the lower to middle 70s. Our weather will stay mostly quiet heading into next week as we begin to warm back up to near 80 degrees by mid-week.

