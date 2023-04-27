Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
First Alert Forecast: Gusty storms and rain this morning. By the afternoon, sunshine is possible with storms returning again this evening. Rain chances are possible over the weekend.

Gusty storms this morning for Thursday, and tracking more rain later this afternoon and evening!
By Branden Walker
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Thursday morning!

We are tracking showers and storms on the radar as we continue along in the morning. Many of the storms have been moving through the area quickly.

We are looking at a 60 percent chance of showers and storms, which will impact us through the early morning hours and through the afternoon. Rain totals upwards of an Inch to an Inch and a half. Highs remain in the low 80s to upper 70s, with Lows remaining in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Moving into Friday, our sunny skies return with Highs reaching into the middle to upper 70s. Friday still holds us a 20 percent chance of light showers.

Going into the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday show fair weather conditions with a 30 to 40 % chance of rain. Highs for the weekend range from the upper to middle 70s for Highs with partly to mostly sunny skies. Lows during the weekend fall to the upper 50s Saturday night and to the upper 40s to start Monday morning.

Light rain showers are possible over the weekend!

Going into next week,

Monday through Wednesday hold Highs from the middle 70s starting Monday and by Wednesday we are in the 80s again.

Mostly sunny skies through the early week with Lows falling still into the 50s.

