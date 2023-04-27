Enter to win free pizza
Escaped detainee captured in Texas; 2 more remain on the run

From left to right: Dylan Arrington, Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison, and Jerry Raynes(Hinds County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SPRING VALLEY, TX. (WLBT) - One of the four escapees from the Raymond Detention Center was captured in Texas on Thursday.

The inmate, Jerry Raynes, was seen on surveillance footage at a service station in Spring Valley, Texas on Sunday. Spring Valley was also the site of his arrest.

Raynes is no stranger to escaping custody, for he also escaped from the Hinds County Work Center nearly two years ago.

Raynes is no stranger to escaping custody, for he also escaped from the Hinds County Work Center nearly two years ago.(Sheriff Tyree Jones)

Court records show a bench warrant was issued for Raynes’ arrest in August 2021 after he “willfully, intentionally, knowingly and feloniously” left the work center on County Farm Road.

He will be held in Texas until his extradition back to Mississippi, wrote Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones in a tweet confirming his capture.

The arrest of Raynes comes a day after another Raymond Detention Center escapee, Dylan Arrington, died in a house fire during a standoff in Leake County on Wednesday.

After escaping the jail over the weekend, Arrington was accused of stealing a motorcycle, wrecking that motorcycle, and killing a pastor who pulled over along the side of the road to help him in south Jackson.

He was also accused of shooting a Leake County investigator during the Wednesday standoff. That investigator is said to be “doing good.”

The two remaining escapees, Casey Grayson and Corey Harrison, remain on the run.

