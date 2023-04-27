Emmett Till Interpretive Center releases statement on death of Carolyn Bryant Donham

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The white woman at the center of the Emmett Till saga, Carolyn Bryant Donham, has died.

Megan LeBoeuf, chief investigator for the Calcasieu Parish coroner’s office, confirmed Donham’s death. The 88-year-old was suffering from cancer and was receiving end-of-life hospice care.

In response to the death of Carolyn Bryant, Patrick Weems, the Executive Director of the Emmett Till Interpretive Center, released the following statement:

“Mamie Till-Mobley, through her grief, wanted to “let the world see” what happened to her 14-year-old son Emmett Till. The woman whose lies in 1955 put the torture of Emmett in motion died today. She continued to uphold these lies and to protect the murderers until her death. While the world saw the horrors of racism, and the real consequences of hatred, what the world will never see is remorse or responsibility for Emmett’s death. The Emmett Till Interpretive Center notes the death of Carolyn Bryant Donham. We will continue working to educate people around the world about what Emmett Till’s life and Mrs. Mobley’s work meant to racial healing and freedom. Since we will never see justice through the criminal justice system, we will continue working toward restorative justice for the memory of Emmett Till and for the people of the Mississippi Delta.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.