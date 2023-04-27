Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Emmett Till Interpretive Center releases statement on death of Carolyn Bryant Donham

In response to the death of Carolyn Bryant, Patrick Weems, the Executive Director of the Emmett...
In response to the death of Carolyn Bryant, Patrick Weems, the Executive Director of the Emmett Till Interpretive Center, released the statement below.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The white woman at the center of the Emmett Till saga, Carolyn Bryant Donham, has died.

Megan LeBoeuf, chief investigator for the Calcasieu Parish coroner’s office, confirmed Donham’s death. The 88-year-old was suffering from cancer and was receiving end-of-life hospice care.

In response to the death of Carolyn Bryant, Patrick Weems, the Executive Director of the Emmett Till Interpretive Center, released the following statement:

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Escaped detainee killed in house fire during standoff, sheriff confirms
Escaped detainee killed in house fire during standoff, sheriff confirms
Facebook video captures shooting death of 2 women in Holmes County
Facebook video captures shooting death of 2 women in Holmes County
JPD: Man uses hunting rifle to shoot into Waffle House, Church’s Chicken
Dylan Arrington, 22
‘Armed and dangerous’: Escaped inmate possibly spotted in Leake County
Pastor Anthony Watts is believed to have been killed after offering help to a detainee that...
Police: Escaped detainee wanted after pastor killed while trying to provide aid following wreck

Latest News

Crisler discusses a change in policy at the sheriff's department.
Former interim Hinds Co. Sheriff Marshand Crisler indicted on two federal charges
Priscilla Sterling, left, of Jackson, Miss., and Anna Laura Cush Williams, right, of Port...
Carolyn Bryant Donham, woman at center of Emmett Till killing, has died
6-year-old Bella Fontenelle
Harahan woman accused of murdering 6-year-old girl, leaving her in bucket on mother’s lawn
Things To Know
Things To Know Thursday, April 27