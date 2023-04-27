Canton High School senior receives ‘surprise’ full-ride scholarship to Belhaven University

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ahniya Myers, a senior at Canton High School, received a big surprise Thursday morning while sitting in her biology class taking a test.

She got a full-ride scholarship to Belhaven University, a scholarship given in the honor of an America’s best-selling author and alumna of Belhaven, Angie Thomas.

Both school leaders and family members have been holding this secret from Ahniya Myers. She had no clue about what would happen when cameras showed up for the big announcement.

“I am so happy to tell you that you are the winner of the Angie Thomas writer’s scholarship at Belhaven University,” Thomas said.

As fellow classmates cheered her on, Myers was presented the Angie Thomas Writers Scholarship, along with many other gifts.

Myers was named the winner for her creative writing submissions.

“When I submitted it, I was very confident in my work and I know it was good, but I wasn’t expecting this,” Myers said.

“Our goal at Canton High School is to make all of our scholars productive citizens. This is so great for us because other students will want to go to Belhaven. She represents Canton High [School] to the highest expectation,” Canton High School Principal, Dr. Pamela Self said.

The Angie Thomas Writers Scholarship is awarded to only one incoming freshman each year. It covers tuition, room, and board at Belhaven University.

It was created to help young aspiring writers who need the extra support to make their dreams of authorship a reality.

“In school and elementary, my teachers would complement my writing all of the time,” Myers said. I like writing, and I love putting pen to paper.”

Myers is the fourth student to win the scholarship, and she says she is excited and looking forward to her first year at Belhaven this upcoming fall semester.

