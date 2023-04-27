Broken capital city sewer line forces woman from home for two years

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to one Jackson resident, her complaints about a leaking city pipe fell on deaf ears for years, and now she’s displaced and paying the price.

Two years ago, a sewer line ruptured beneath the West Jackson home forced the owner to move out and rent a room. She’s now awaiting help from the city with repairs.

“All I want to do is come home,” said Brenda Brooks-Brown.

The house on Eastview Street is unlivable. A pool of raw waste sits beneath her bedroom and caused the concrete floor of the back room to collapse.

Five years ago, the 65-year-old said she notified the city that sewage was leaking into her back yard, but things would get worse.

“Right after the ice storm and everything started to thaw up this pipe burst and a bunch of people from the city came out and looked at it,” said Brooks-Brown. “Everybody was telling me that the city would get to me, and that’s two years ago.”

The sewer pipe leads from the street under her home. The tainted water destroyed many of her furnishings. What was saved is in storage.

“I’m in the middle of the storm right now, and it’s not passed,” said Brooks-Brown. “I’m anxious, and I have respiratory problems. So there’s no way that I can live here like this.”

The disabled retiree said she was billed $6,000.00 for water, sewer, and trash collection at a house at which she hasn’t resided since the pipe burst. The city reduced the amount to abut $1,000.00.

The former medical billings collector won’t be returning to her childhood home any time soon.

“The city sewer main needs to be rerouted away from the building foundation. This is a major sewer repair, and the city does not have adequate funding to perform the repair,” said Jackson Communications Director Melissa Faith Payne.

Meanwhile, the homeowner is in despair and said she can not afford the lowest repair estimate of $80,000.00. Last year, she filed a claim against the city, but has not gotten a response.

“Right now I have no hope,” added Brooks-Brown.

