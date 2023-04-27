Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Big Lots, The Container Store accepting expired Bed Bath & Beyond coupons

Bed Bath & Beyond stopped accepting coupons on Wednesday as operations are shutting down.
Bed Bath & Beyond stopped accepting coupons on Wednesday as operations are shutting down.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Big Lots and The Container Store will be accepting expired Bed Bath & Beyond coupons as the retailer begins to shut down nationwide.

According to a news release, Big Lots will give all shoppers 20% off their entire purchase of $50 or more for presenting any Bed Bath & Beyond coupon.

In a tweet, The Container Store also announced a similar deal, saying shoppers can receive 20% off a single item for presenting any Bed Bath & Beyond coupon.

Bed Bath & Beyond stopped accepting coupons on Wednesday as operations are shutting down.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Escaped detainee killed in house fire during standoff, sheriff confirms
Escaped detainee killed in house fire during standoff, sheriff confirms
Facebook video captures shooting death of 2 women in Holmes County
Facebook video captures shooting death of 2 women in Holmes County
JPD: Man uses hunting rifle to shoot into Waffle House, Church’s Chicken
Dylan Arrington, 22
‘Armed and dangerous’: Escaped inmate possibly spotted in Leake County
Pastor Anthony Watts is believed to have been killed after offering help to a detainee that...
Police: Escaped detainee wanted after pastor killed while trying to provide aid following wreck

Latest News

Status conference held in Mississippi mental health lawsuit
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Federalist Society Executive Branch Review...
Pence testifies before election probe grand jury: AP source
Mississippi’s mental health system is still under the microscope by the feds. But the court...
Status conference held in Mississippi mental health lawsuit
Five-vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler results in ‘at least’ three injured, traffic light...
Five-vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler results in ‘at least’ three injured, traffic light collapse