Two longtime Adams County leaders die, Natchez mayor announces at meeting

ADAMS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Two longtime Adams County leaders have died, Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson announced at the city’s Tuesday board of aldermen meeting.

Former Natchez Mayor and Mississippi Department of Transportation Executive Director Larry “Butch” Brown and former Adams County Sheriff Tommy Ferrell both died on April 25, Gibson said.

“We have lost a Natchez giant today,” he said, announcing the death of Brown, a three-term mayor. Shortly after that, he received a text saying Ferrell had passed.

“All I can think is that Butch just needed someone to drive him through the pearly gates,” Gibson said. “These two men who served our community [died] the same day and served... them so well. I really don’t have much more to say.”

Gibson ordered flags in the city to be flown at half-staff in honor of Brown.

Brown served three terms at Natchez mayor, including two terms in the 1990s and another term after being re-elected in 2012. In between that, he served in MDOT’s top unelected post.

According to the Natchez Democrat, Ferrell had a 35-year career in law enforcement, as well as a 34-year career in the United States Army. He retired from law enforcement in 2004.

During his career, he served as president of the National Sheriff’s Association, the Mississippi Sheriff’s Association and the Mississippi Deputy Sheriff’s Association, the Natchez Democrat reports.

Funeral services for Brown are slated for Brown are slated for noon Thursday at First Presbyterian Church of Natchez, the Laird Funeral Home’s website states. Visitation is at 10 a.m.

We will provide more information on Ferrell when it is available.

